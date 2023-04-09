Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass Stakes

4th-straight win for 3-year-old colt
Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky(Keeneland)
By Steve Moss
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tapit Trice, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Luis Saez, outdueled Verifying to win the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass on Saturday at Keeneland.

Tapit Trice voered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.00.

In winning, Pletcher now has four career victories in the Blue Grass, a stakes record. It’s Saez’s third win in the race.

Tapit Trice picks up 100 points towards the Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice now has 150 points on the year, good enough for fourth place on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

Verifying picked up 40 points, increasing his total to 54.

Blazing Sevens finished third and picked up 30 points.

The Blue Grass favorite returned $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening...
Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

Latest News

Georgia during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April...
No. 9 Kentucky proves toughness, rallies for series-opening win at Georgia
Defining Purpose with Brian Hernandez Jr. up wins the 2023 Central Bank Ashland for trainer...
Defining Purpose springs 20-1 upset in Central Bank Ashland on opening day of Keeneland Spring Meet
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe declares for NBA Draft, leaves door open for return
The 2023 Spring Meet is now underway at Keeneland.
Keeneland’s Spring Meet 2023 charges out of the gate