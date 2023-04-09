Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass Stakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tapit Trice, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Luis Saez, outdueled Verifying to win the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass on Saturday at Keeneland.

Tapit Trice voered the 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.00.

In winning, Pletcher now has four career victories in the Blue Grass, a stakes record. It’s Saez’s third win in the race.

Tapit Trice picks up 100 points towards the Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice now has 150 points on the year, good enough for fourth place on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

Verifying picked up 40 points, increasing his total to 54.

Blazing Sevens finished third and picked up 30 points.

The Blue Grass favorite returned $5.28, $3.12 and $2.64.

