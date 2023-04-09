WKU Student Fights for Cancer While Fighting His Own Disease

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Blood, sweat and tears all go into the boxing ring when two people are trying to come out in the end victorious. WKU junior Colin Craig is not a boxer, but he’s been fighting a personal battle for the last five years.

Colin is a broadcasting major and a communications minor at WKU while also serving as the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity President, and participated in his first “Fight Night’ event for charity.

“Honestly I was sitting in one of my classes last semester and there was a Muhammad Ali video that came up on my Instagram. I was just craving to do something big, craving to do something different that I have not done before and then fight night popped in my head,” Craig said. “And then I was like, but what if, what if I fought? Like, what if I started training a little bit now and see how I like it, and maybe participate in the event.”

He started training in early September but didn’t take it seriously until a month before the fight. BGKY Boxing, a local boxing organization trains the fighters in preparation for Fight Night. Colin learned a lot from BGKY Boxing owner Zhock Mason and credits him for learning about muscles he didn’t know he had, improving his eating habits and learning more about the sport.

Fight Night is put on by WKU’s Sigma Chi Fraternity, sponsored by BGKY Boxing, to raise money for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation, whose mission is to understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the suffering of patients with cancer, and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention, and care.

Craig lit up at the opportunity to participate in this event, but what Colin carries with him is that he is fighting a battle against his own form of health issues.

“I battle pancreatitis flare ups. It’s gotten a lot a lot better, a lot better. But you know, it’s still kind of causing me some trouble every now and then I think it leads to a lot of elder sicknesses and it’s a disease that not a lot of people know a lot about yet including doctors. Right now there’s really only experimental treatments for a lot of cases.”

Pancreatitis is a disease that causes the inflammation of the pancreas and it happens when digestive juices or enzymes attack the pancreas. There’s two stages of pancreatitis, acute and chronic. Most cases cause hospitalization and severe cases can even be fatal.

But even while going through his own adversity, he doesn’t want people to feel bad for him and he doesn’t let the disease hold him back.

“I don’t like anything to be holding me back, I don’t like losing I’m a really competitive guy. But I also don’t like losing battles with life either,” he said. “So that’s what we were saying all the all before the fight you know, with my fraternity, is rise above. Rise above is what was sticking in my mind throughout the entire fight night week and before. But just having the support that I did you know, it was really easy to know that I could go through with this.”

His friends and family aren’t the only thing that helps him get through every form of adversity in his life, he also has his faith to carry him. He was raised in a Christian home and didn’t know what that meant until he accepted Christ in his life when he was in middle school.

“Just relying on that faith has gotten me through so much, even though there’s still going to be hard times, relying on my faith has has kept me going.”

In his free time when he’s not at school or handling business as the President of his fraternity, Colin spends time being a volunteer firefighter at the Petersburg Fire Department in Petersburg, Indiana. He doesn’t let his health issues define who is and what he can do in life, and in his words, he always strives for greatness. For anyone going through battles of their own, whether it’s physical, mental or emotional, Colin has some advice for you to keep fighting.

“You can do a whole lot more than what you think you can and once you find that out, there’s really no stopping you, and nothing’s holding you back. You’ll you’ll forget that you’re even struggling.”

He doesn’t know what the future holds for boxing or if he’ll get in the ring next year, but he would like to do it again. For the immediate feature, Colin is putting his focus on interning this summer at a news station in his home state of Indiana, doing what he loves to do, covering sports, enjoying every moment he can, and taking life one step at a time.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.