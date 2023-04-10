Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Calm Spring Pattern For A While

Spring
Spring(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our week is off and running on a gorgeous weather note and this looks to continue for much of the week. Changes do show up by the end of the week into the weekend as storm chances return.

Temps today reach the upper 60s to low 70s for central and eastern Kentucky with 70-75 in the west.

The numbers continue to slowly climb over the next few days and may reach 80 by Thursday. Dry and awesome conditions will rule our weather world during this time, so get out there and enjoy it!

Low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico and may even take on the look of something tropical. That system slowly lifts northward and may bring scattered showers and storms in here for Friday. A stronger system brings the threat for a few strong storms later this weekend.

That will be followed by a MUCH colder setup into next week.

