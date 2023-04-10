Food and clothing provided to the community on Easter Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At Broadway Christian Church, people came together to feed those in need.

Carolyn Givens with First Baptist Church Bracktown says Easter Sunday brings her “unspeakable joy,” and helping people in underserved communities brings her even more joy.

“Even if you’re in the space that you’re in, you don’t have to stay there,” Givens said.

Dozens of people filled the room to get hot meals, clothing, and other necessities. Another person helping at the event was DJ Sherrill, who said they get to bring these people together every week.

“It’s just nice to see people fill their stomachs up and put clothes on their back. There’s a lot of people out there, and we all have decisions that we make, but we’re going to help them move on to the next decision. Sometimes it only takes a little to get to a mile,” Sherrill said.

To them, Easter is another holiday that should be celebrated by giving back.

They never know what someone else may be struggling with, so providing them with these basic comforts means a lot to them.

They said sometimes just a smile and helping hand can go a long way.

