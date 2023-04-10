Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice week of weather

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have been waiting for a completely calm and comfortable stretch of weather. It is finally here!

You’ll experience some of the nicest weather you can get for this time of year. Today will likely feature highs in the mid to upper-60s with mainly sunny skies. It’ll be pretty easy to enjoy as those temperatures soar.

It gets even better on Tuesday. Most of you will experience highs in the 70s and I don’t expect that sunshine to go anywhere. It’ll be big and bright in the sky for most of the day.

There’s a shot at 80 degrees on Thursday. Most will come in just shy of that to reach the upper 70s. It’s awesome either way!

The only change I see will happen this weekend. A front will sweep in and increase our shower & thunderstorm chances.

Take care of each other!

