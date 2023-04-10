Kentucky baseball game at Louisville postponed following Monday’s tragic events

The decision was made mutually by both programs. The schools will work to reschedule the contest at a later date
Kentucky defeated Missouri on Saturday, 10-0, taking the series and giving head coach Nick...
Kentucky defeated Missouri on Saturday, 10-0, taking the series and giving head coach Nick Mingione his 200th career win.(Regina Rickert)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball game scheduled for Tuesday evening at Jim Patterson Stadium has been postponed following Monday’s tragic events in Louisville.

The decision was made mutually by both programs. The schools will work to reschedule the contest at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed that five people were killed and six people...
LMPD: 4 dead, 9 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant
A man and woman have been arrested and charged in relation to a Sunday morning murder.
Suspect captured in Powell County death investigation
The crash happened just before 7 Monday morning on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Road.
One person dead, another seriously hurt after Lexington crash
A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida

Latest News

Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates after putting in to win on the No. 18 green during the final round...
Spain’s Jon Rahm wins 2023 Masters Tournament
Lexington Sporting Club's Austin Causey during the first home match.
Lexington Sporting Club plays to a draw in first home match
Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky
Tapit Trice wins Blue Grass Stakes
Georgia during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April...
No. 9 Kentucky proves toughness, rallies for series-opening win at Georgia