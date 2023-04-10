Kentucky baseball game at Louisville postponed following Monday’s tragic events
The decision was made mutually by both programs. The schools will work to reschedule the contest at a later date
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky vs. Louisville baseball game scheduled for Tuesday evening at Jim Patterson Stadium has been postponed following Monday’s tragic events in Louisville.
The decision was made mutually by both programs. The schools will work to reschedule the contest at a later date.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.