Kentucky Newsmakers 4/9: Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb; Lexington Herald-Leader Political Writer Austin Horn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb and Political Writer Austin Horn.

Fayette County Clerk Susan Lamb is preparing to oversee her first election.

we’ll have some questions about whether she still needs poll workers, where voters can go to the polls and how the results will be handled on election night.

How important is ballot integrity during such a divided time in the country and here in Kentucky?

The Kentucky governor’s race is one of the most watched in the country this year and could be the most competitive.

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s campaign announced this week he’s raised another million dollars bringing his total raised to $6.2 million.

Meanwhile, twelve Republicans are fighting out for the nomination, including at least five candidates who are raising money and campaigning hard.

This week, the biggest spender, former UN Ambassador kelly craft released an ad saying she was able to help Kentucky land jobs while serving as a diplomat.

Attorney General Daniel Camron, ag commissioner ryan quarles, state auditor mike harmon and somerset mayor alan keck have all spent less than craft but all think they have a shot at the nomination.

lexington herald leader political writer austin horn is watching the race carefully in the state where he grew up and returned to after college

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.