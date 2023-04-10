Man talks with WKYT about desperate attempts to contact friends after Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed four people have died from a shooting in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

It was panic along Main Street as many were heading back to their first day of work and school following spring break and the Easter holiday. Busy commuter traffic led to a high-intensity scene as shots rang out.

Old National Bank was not yet open, according to their website, and police have confirmed all of Monday’s victims were either employees or officers shot responding to the call.

One man says his wife was inside at the time and she told him that employees were heading into the bank vault seeking shelter and safety.

Anjur Gopal was heading to work and got caught in traffic about 20 minutes after shots rang out. He says his place of employment on Market Street was put into lockdown, which is when he realized it was something serious.

Gopal tells us he knew several people who work in the bank building and he was desperate to reach them after the shooting but hadn’t heard anything and was checking with us on-scene for an update.

He says he loves this city, he loves the people, and heartbreak like this just keeps hitting closer and closer to home, knowing some sons and daughters of Kentucky will not be hugging their loved ones.

Gopal says you’re harder-pressed to not find someone directly impacted or affected by gun violence these days.

We heard from Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon who recalled his own experience with workplace gun violence. In 2022, a gunman entered his campaign office and fired off multiple rounds. One of them apparently hit Greenberg’s sweater.

As a survivor, he reminds people it’s important to support those who were not only in the building and may not have suffered physical injuries but emotional and mental pain and anguish as well.

