Multiple departments fight brush fire

CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ-) Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

The fire broke out along a hillside in the 9100 block of Midland Trail.

The Cannonsburg Fire Department said crews have been working to contain the brush fire for more than three hours.

Cannonsburg Fire Department, Summit-Ironville Fire Department, and the Kentucky Division of Forestry are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

