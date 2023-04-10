Multiple departments fight brush fire

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire along Midland Trail in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire along Midland Trail in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.(Cannonsburg Fire Department)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANNONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ-) Firefighters are battling a brush fire in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.

The fire broke out along a hillside in the 9100 block of Midland Trail.

The Cannonsburg Fire Department said crews have been working to contain the brush fire for more than three hours.

Cannonsburg Fire Department, Summit-Ironville Fire Department, and the Kentucky Division of Forestry are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Keep cheking the WSAZ app.

