Neighbors concerned after shots fired in Lexington neighborhood

Many people in the Castlewood neighborhood have told WKYT they feel unsafe after a shooting on...
Many people in the Castlewood neighborhood have told WKYT they feel unsafe after a shooting on Bryan Avenue Sunday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in one Lexington neighborhood say they woke up to the sound of gunshots over the weekend.

Police are investigating the shooting, but some neighbors still have concerns.

Many people in the Castlewood neighborhood have told WKYT they feel unsafe after a shooting on Bryan Avenue Sunday morning.

“We were woken up. It was 4:55 a.m. I didn’t know what it was. I thought it was fireworks at first. My wife said, ‘Is that gunshots?’ and I said, ‘I hope not.’ because there were so many. There were probably 50-60 gunshots in like 15 seconds,” said a Castlewood resident.

The resident uses an app to track his sleep that records any noises he makes throughout the night. He says the gunshots were so loud that his phone picked up on them and started recording.

The resident says they later realized the shooting happened outside of Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Lexington police say they were dispatched to the scene shortly before 5 Sunday morning. Officers found shell casings, but no victims were found.

“We don’t really like having a motorcycle club in the neighborhood,” said the resident. “We like to go on walks and come down to the gGreylinestation and walk in our neighborhood, but we don’t feel safe doing that.”

Lexington police say this shooting is still under investigation, and anyone with information can give them a call or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Police say this is one of three reports of shots fired they are investigating from over the weekend. They have not said whether or not they are connected.

