One person dead, another seriously hurt after Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington.

The crash happened just before 7 Monday morning on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Road.

Police say two cars hit each other head-on. Moments later, two more cars collided while trying to avoid the first crash.

One person died at the scene. Another has life-threatening injuries.

The other two drivers are expected to be okay.

A crash reconstruction team is working to figure out what led up to the crash.

Police do not know when the road will reopen.

