One person dead, another seriously hurt after Lexington crash
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington.
The crash happened just before 7 Monday morning on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Road.
Police say two cars hit each other head-on. Moments later, two more cars collided while trying to avoid the first crash.
One person died at the scene. Another has life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers are expected to be okay.
A crash reconstruction team is working to figure out what led up to the crash.
Police do not know when the road will reopen.
