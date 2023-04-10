Teenager dies in Raceland crash

(MGN)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RACELAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Raceland Police Chief Don Sammons confirms a teenager has died after a crash involving a van and a tractor-trailer.

Sammons says the crash happened around 7:00 on Sunday evening at the intersection of US 23 and KY Route 750.

Police report eight people were inside of the van.

According to the Raceland Police Department, all eight were taken to a hospital.

Police confirm a 15-year-old girl died from her injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated and released from the hospital.

The name of those involved in the accident have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.

