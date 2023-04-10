Two men sentenced in connection with Lexington murder case

Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)
Anthony Asay (left) and Dillon Stewart (right). (File image)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men learned their sentences Monday morning in connection with a Lexington murder case.

Anthony Asay and Dillon Stewart were both charged with killing Donald Foster in 2019.

In February, Asay was found guilty on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. Stewart was found guilty on charges of 1st-degree complicity to manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

According to the Herald-Leader, the two men blame each other for the killing.

Asay received a 30-year sentence. Stewart was sentenced to 10 years.

