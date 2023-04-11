Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Awesome Weather Rolls On

Radar
Radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Y’all wanted some of the good stuff and Mother Nature is delivering the goods this week. This good stuff holds through Friday, then we change it up for the weekend with storms. That will be followed by a colder look.

Temps today range from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Temps take off even more over the next few days with highs deep into the 70s with the chance for temps to hit 80 by Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms roll in here from the south on Friday as a system lifts northward and runs out of steam. That’s followed by a strong cold front arriving late Saturday or Sunday, bringing the chance for strong storms in here.

That front ushers in cold air behind it for early next week, but some of the latest medium range model runs are a little more progressive with this.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The crash happened just before 7 Monday morning on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Road.
One person dead, another seriously hurt after Lexington crash
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant
Teenager dies in Raceland crash
Devin Hall
‘Just stabbed him once’: Man charged in Powell Co. murder says he ‘just snapped’

Latest News

Warm stretch of weather continues
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Very warm temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stay on the warm side
Spring
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Calm Spring Pattern For A While
A big temperature surge
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A nice week of weather