Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Awesome Weather Rolls On

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Y’all wanted some of the good stuff and Mother Nature is delivering the goods this week. This good stuff holds through Friday, then we change it up for the weekend with storms. That will be followed by a colder look.

Temps today range from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Temps take off even more over the next few days with highs deep into the 70s with the chance for temps to hit 80 by Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms roll in here from the south on Friday as a system lifts northward and runs out of steam. That’s followed by a strong cold front arriving late Saturday or Sunday, bringing the chance for strong storms in here.

That front ushers in cold air behind it for early next week, but some of the latest medium range model runs are a little more progressive with this.

