Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school

By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington school.

It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School at Polo Club Blvd. and Passage Mound Way.

We’re told the crossing guard was taken to an area hospital to be treated for what was described as serious injuries.

The road was shut down while crews worked the scene.

This is a developing story.

