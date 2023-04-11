Donations collected for Old National Bank mass shooting victims

Memorial at Old National Bank
Memorial at Old National Bank(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over $40,000 have been raised for the Louisville Metro Police Foundation’s GoFundMe for LMPD officer Nick Wilt.

Wilt remains at the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery Monday night.

He is one of several officers who responded to a mass shooting at Old National Bank Monday morning that killed five people and injured several others.

Wilt is being credited as a hero for his efforts to save lives after he was shot in the head responding to the incident. Nine people were taken to the hospital, three of them Louisville officers.

Wilt recently graduated from the LMPD Police Academy on March 31. To donate to his GoFundMe, click or tap here.

GoFundMe has launched a hub of verified fundraisers to help the families of those affected by the shooting.

Of those created so far is a GoFundMe for the family of 40-year-old Josh Barrick. To donate, click or tap here.

Louisville Mass Shooting Previous Stories
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Downtown Louisville workers reflect on the chaos of Old National Bank mass shooting
Downtown workers reflect on Monday's mass shooting
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
Vigil planned in honor of Old National Bank mass shooting victims
Heart wreath laid by boarded up Old National Bank windows.
FBI seeking tips on downtown Louisville mass shooting
FBI Headquarters in Louisville, KY. (Source: WFIE)
5 patients discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
Hospital - Generic
Blood donations encouraged as downtown Louisville shooting victims remain in hospital
The American Red Cross is in West Point, giving out free meals and other assistance. (Source:...
LMPD confirms downtown Louisville shooter legally purchased AR-15-style rifle
Greenberg
Henderson woman killed in Louisville mass shooting
Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.

