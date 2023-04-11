FCPS announces last day of school, graduation dates

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County announced the last day of school and graduation dates on Friday.

The last day of school will be May 26.

Graduations will be on May 30 and 31.

Lafayette, Dunbar, and Tates Creek seniors will graduate on May 30

Frederick Douglass, Bryan Station, and Henry Clay seniors will graduate on May 31.

The graduations will be held at Rupp Arena.

