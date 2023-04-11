FCPS announces last day of school, graduation dates
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County announced the last day of school and graduation dates on Friday.
The last day of school will be May 26.
Graduations will be on May 30 and 31.
Lafayette, Dunbar, and Tates Creek seniors will graduate on May 30
Frederick Douglass, Bryan Station, and Henry Clay seniors will graduate on May 31.
The graduations will be held at Rupp Arena.
