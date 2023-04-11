Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stay on the warm side

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run of really nice weather will continue for a few more days.

It is hard to find much wrong with what we are tracking out there today and over the next few days. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s and even beyond that at times. You might find a couple of 80-degree readings by Thursday. It’ll be hard to find any cloud cover in our region as I expect mostly sunny skies to dominate the region.

Showers will return at the end of the week. These rounds of rain will blow in here on Friday. That should take highs down by a few degrees and put us back in the mid-70s by that afternoon. At no point do I expect rain to be widespread on Friday or Saturday. Most of what falls will be mainly scattered until we reach Sunday. That’s when an actual cold front will plow through the region and bring our 70-degree run to an end.

Tale care of each other!

