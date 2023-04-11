Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man celebrated turning 18 while cashing in a million-dollar lottery ticket.

According to the California Lottery, Kaleb Heng won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket that was given to him by his grandmother for his 18th birthday.

Lottery officials said the jackpot was hit from a $10 scratch-off ticket on The Perfect Gift game.

“I’m pretty stoked! I certainly wasn’t expecting it,” Heng said.

Heng’s grandmother bought the winning ticket from a market in the Turlock area and gave it to him while he was heading out on a fishing trip.

“My mom was driving me to go fishing, and on the way, I scratched it,” Heng said. “We had to pull over. It was a million dollars, and I didn’t even have an ID yet!”

Heng said they ended up turning the car around to get his identification and cash in the ticket.

The 18-year-old told lottery officials he plans to use the money for college and investments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The crash happened just before 7 Monday morning on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Road.
One person dead, another seriously hurt after Lexington crash
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant
Devin Hall
‘Just stabbed him once’: Man charged in Powell Co. murder says he ‘just snapped’
Teenager dies in Raceland crash

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
Manhattan DA sues Rep. Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry
Deanna Eckert, Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer and James Tutt.
What we know about the downtown Louisville mass shooting victims
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Dominion can discuss general threats in Fox defamation trial
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
Good Samaritan returns lost wallet to rightful owner