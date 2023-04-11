Morehead State’s Colton Becker named D1 Baseball National Player of the Week

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Many great talents have came and gone in the history of the Morehead State baseball program, but none had been named the National Player of the Week.

After winning his first career OVC Player of the Week award, Morehead State’s Colton Becker can say he was the best player in college baseball for a four-game span as D1 Baseball has tabbed him the National Player of the Week.

“I know how humbling this game can be,” said the Eagle shortstop, who has started all 130 games in his three years at MSU.

“I’m going to enjoy it and try to build on it. It came as a surprise to me, but I was pretty pumped up when I saw that I was the National Player of the Week.”

After the week Becker had, the award should come as no surprise. Becker hit four home runs, including a multi-homer day vs. Ohio on Tuesday after coming into the week without a round-tripper this year.

Becker drove in 15 of Morehead State’s 52 runs across four games, scoring nine times himself with a pair of five RBI efforts. A perfect 14-14 in stolen bases, the junior from Maineville, Ohio stole three bases in a game for the second time this season vs. Canisius in the sweep-clinching win on Saturday.

On the season, Becker is the team leader in stolen bases (14) and RBI (32), and is second in batting average (.330) and hits (37).

Despite his own personal performance, Becker gives the credit to his teammates -- a trait of a true leader both on and off the diamond.

“I’m surrounded by a bunch of dudes who push each other to be the best player they can be and the best team we can be day in and day out. None of what happened last week is possible without them.” Becker and his fellow Eagles resume conference play this weekend in Missouri, as the Morehead State baseball team hits the road for a three-game set at Lindenwood.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.