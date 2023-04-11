One person dies in house fire

A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.(FILE)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person has died following a house fire Tuesday morning.

Lawrence County Coroner Wes Heston responded to a call from Lawrence County 911 regarding a house fire death.

The fire happened on 3D road in Lawrence County near the Fallsburg area.

Officials with the coroner’s office arrived at the scene to assist several agencies, including Kentucky State Police.

The woman was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m.

There were two people who survived the incident.

Kentucky State Police, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and Lawrence County Coroner in conjunction with the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort are investigating the death and incident.

Names are not being revealed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The crash happened just before 7 Monday morning on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Road.
One person dead, another seriously hurt after Lexington crash
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant
Teenager dies in Raceland crash
Devin Hall
‘Just stabbed him once’: Man charged in Powell Co. murder says he ‘just snapped’

Latest News

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on...
LMPD to release bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting; vigil planned for victims
Oil barrels.
Good Question: What is the petrodollar?
In this file photo, former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis sits with David Moore and David Ermold...
New trial date set to determine costs, damages Kim Davis could owe couples
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school
WATCH | Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school