One person dies in house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person has died following a house fire Tuesday morning.

Lawrence County Coroner Wes Heston responded to a call from Lawrence County 911 regarding a house fire death.

The fire happened on 3D road in Lawrence County near the Fallsburg area.

Officials with the coroner’s office arrived at the scene to assist several agencies, including Kentucky State Police.

The woman was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m.

There were two people who survived the incident.

Kentucky State Police, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and Lawrence County Coroner in conjunction with the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort are investigating the death and incident.

Names are not being revealed at this time.

