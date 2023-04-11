Players Tee Off in 3rd Annual Schlarman Strong Golf Scramble

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - On Wednesday, UK is set to wrap up spring football practice, but Tuesday afternoon, the coaches and numerous former players teed off at Keene Trace Golf Course to remember one of their own in the third annual Schlarman Strong Golf Scramble.

John Schlarman died at age 45 from cancer. He served as UK’s offensive line coach from 2013 until his death in 2020. He was also a four-year starter on the offensive line for the Wildcats as a player.

”He would love it, but he would hate it if it was about him,” Head Coach Mark Stoops said. “You’ve heard enough stories about him to know that he just liked just doing his thing and staying under the radar and having close relationships with players, but he didn’t ever really want it to be about him, but I know he’s looking down and smiling and very proud to have these guys back.”

Numerous players now in the NFL came back into town for the event, including Jacksonville Jaguar center Luke Fortner.

“It means the world. It’s an awesome event where everybody gets to come out here and be together and celebrate a great person and man. This is how he would have wanted it. Everybody out here having a great time and enjoying life,” Luke said.

Schlarman’s wife, LeeAnne and his children were also present for the big day.

“This really goes to show what John meant to everybody and it’s really showing our kids what John meant to so many people, and the legacy he left here and what he’s done for so many,” said LeeAnne.

About 90 players teed off in a shotgun start. Former UK offensive lineman Landon Young was not among them- he said he’s more of a fisherman than a golfer, but explained it was important for him to still come out and show his support.

“Schlarman has had an impact on all of our lives, and it’s the least that we can do to keep that rolling and be able to raise money for his kids and raise money for his cause and just be able to be out here and celebrate the people that he had such an impact with.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.