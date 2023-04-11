Vigil planned in honor of Old National Bank mass shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Police confirmed six people, including the gunman, died in the shooting. A total of nine patients, including three Louisville police officers, were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Officer Nickolas Wilt was listed in critical condition after he was shot in the head responding to the incident. He underwent brain surgery Monday afternoon and is still in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Greenberg announced a vigil would be hosted on Wednesday at the plaza of the Muhammad Ali Center at 5 p.m.

“This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind,” Greenberg said.

Those killed in the shooting were 63-year-old Tommy Elliott, 64-year-old Jim Tutt, 40-year-old Josh Barrick, 45-year-old Juliana Farmer and 57-year-old Deana Eckert.

The vigil is an interfaith opportunity that will be open to the entire community, Greenberg said.

The Office of Safe and Family Neighborhoods is working to have grief counselors at 12 churches around the city Wednesday night for additional support.

UofL Hospital gave an update Tuesday afternoon, saying five patients have been discharged.

There are three patients still being treated, including Officer Wilt, who is still in critical condition. The other two patients are in stable and fair condition, the hospital said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.