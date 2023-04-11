What we know about the downtown Louisville mass shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about the victims and the Louisville Metro Police Officer Nick Wilt, who is fighting for his life after being shot in the head.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation is raising money to help Officer Wilt’s family. The foundation shared a biography about Nick Wilt and several photos of him with his family, and a message from them.

The LMPD foundation says Officer Wilt has dedicated his life to servings. He has served as a firefighter and dispatcher. His father suddenly passed away in February, and his family says he has stepped up to help out his mom. He has two brothers, including a twin, who is in the academy for LMPD.

The foundation has raised over $30,000 to support the Wilt family. You can donate through their Facebook page or Venmo.

40-year-old Joshua Barrick

57-year-old Deana Eckert

63-year-old Thomas Elliott

45-year-old Juliana Farmer

64-year-old James Tutt

Joshua Barrick was a father of two young children. He was a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. His LinkedIn says he was Senior Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Banking at Old National Bank.

Deana Eckert passed away last night. She was from Harrodsburg and graduated from Harrodsburg High in 1984. She also had ties to Lexington and the banking industry.

Tommy Elliot was a close friend to Governor Andy Beshear and his family. Former Governor Steve Beshear said on Tuesday he was “compassionate and committed.” He volunteered, served on boards and was called a “son of Louisville.”

James Tutt was a UK grad, just like Tommy Elliot. He was a market executive at Old National Bank and was there for nearly 40 years. He was from franklin county.

We’ve learned Juliana Farmer was originally from Henderson. She was a mother and grandmother. This was her third week on the job.

