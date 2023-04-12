Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What an absolutely gorgeous weather pattern we are in across Kentucky and surrounding states. This great pattern has a little more left in the tank before we change it up over the weekend and next week.

Temps today hit 75-80 in most areas with sunshine continuing. The numbers likely hit 80 in most areas for Thursday with some late day clouds rolling in. Those clouds are ahead of low pressure coming out of the Gulf. That system moves our way with a shower or storm in here for Friday. Another front follows that up with what may be some strong storms late Saturday and early Sunday.

That’s ahead of a much colder blast of air coming in directly behind that front as an upper level trough digs into the east and tries to cut off to our north and east.

Seasonably cold temps blow in late Sunday into Monday with a big bounce back set to follow by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
Deanna Eckert, Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer and James Tutt.
What we know about the downtown Louisville mass shooting victims
A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting

Latest News

Very warm temperatures will remain in the area
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
It's all about the warmth
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant weather holds on until the weekend
Radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Awesome Weather Rolls On
Warm stretch of weather continues
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast