Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What an absolutely gorgeous weather pattern we are in across Kentucky and surrounding states. This great pattern has a little more left in the tank before we change it up over the weekend and next week.

Temps today hit 75-80 in most areas with sunshine continuing. The numbers likely hit 80 in most areas for Thursday with some late day clouds rolling in. Those clouds are ahead of low pressure coming out of the Gulf. That system moves our way with a shower or storm in here for Friday. Another front follows that up with what may be some strong storms late Saturday and early Sunday.

That’s ahead of a much colder blast of air coming in directly behind that front as an upper level trough digs into the east and tries to cut off to our north and east.

Seasonably cold temps blow in late Sunday into Monday with a big bounce back set to follow by the middle of next week.

