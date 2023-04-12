Chris Livingston declares for the NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston is ready to pursue his NBA dreams by declaring for the draft on Wednesday. Livingston will not hire an agent in order to maintain his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds during his one season at Kentucky.

In a post on Instagram, Livingston thanked the UK fans, his coaches and his teammates for this past season. He also thanked his family for making sacrifices along the way.

He is not projected as a first-round pick. He is the fifth Wildcat to declare for the NBA draft.

