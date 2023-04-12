Chris Livingston declares for the NBA draft

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds during his one season at Kentucky
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston is ready to pursue his NBA dreams by declaring for the draft on Wednesday. Livingston will not hire an agent in order to maintain his college eligibility.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds during his one season at Kentucky.

In a post on Instagram, Livingston thanked the UK fans, his coaches and his teammates for this past season. He also thanked his family for making sacrifices along the way.

He is not projected as a first-round pick. He is the fifth Wildcat to declare for the NBA draft.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
Deanna Eckert, Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer and James Tutt.
What we know about the downtown Louisville mass shooting victims
A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting

Latest News

The Lexington Sporting Club is looking at another potential stadium site.
New proposal would place Lexington Sporting Club’s stadium outside city
Morehead State's Colton Becker named D1 Baseball National Player of the Week
Morehead State’s Colton Becker named D1 Baseball National Player of the Week
Kentucky defeated Missouri on Saturday, 10-0, taking the series and giving head coach Nick...
Kentucky baseball game at Louisville postponed following Monday’s tragic events
Jon Rahm of Spain celebrates after putting in to win on the No. 18 green during the final round...
Spain’s Jon Rahm wins 2023 Masters Tournament