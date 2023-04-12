Forum on guns and mental health held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The tragedy in Louisville on Monday has sparked conversations about gun regulations in Kentucky and mental health and well-being.

Dozens joined a public forum in Lexington on Tuesday night to discuss just this.

Attendees of the forum discussed mental health and looked for local resources, whether it’s for a loved one or themselves.

“We really wanted to provide an opportunity for people to check in on themselves. And check in on each other. Kind of look for the signs and the symptoms and sort of be extra aware,” said Melissa Tibbs, the Director of the Office of Sustainability for the Community Action Council (CAC).

With Community Action, Melissa Tibbs created a space for licensed counselors, doctors and advocates to discuss mental health and the factors impacting people’s well-being especially following the past few years in the pandemic.

“A lot of what we’ve been focused on is helping people financially recover and stabilize,” said Tibbs. “We know a lot of people continue to be financially devastated as a result of lost wages and are trying to get back into the workforce. So at Community Action, we help make those connections.”

And those with CAC say these types of conversations couldn’t be had at a more important time.

“The strategies and tips and thinking behind how we approach mental wellness in this country and our communities,” said Tibbs.

Open conversations this community hopes are only the beginning.

There were speakers and resources offered from New Vista, NAMI and the Fayette County Public Schools, among others.

Click here to learn more about the Community Action Council.

