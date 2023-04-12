Funeral arrangements released for shooting victim Tommy Elliott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements for Old National Bank Senior Vice President Tommy Elliott, who died in Monday’s mass shooting, have been released.

Visitation for Elliott will be held at Pearson’s Funeral Home at 149 Breckinridge Lane from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 13, with his funeral service scheduled for 3 p.m. on April 14 at Broadway Baptist Church.

A private burial will take place afterwards at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Elliott, 63, was known throughout the city of Louisville as a businessman and friend to many, including Gov. Andy Beshear, Mayor Craig Greenberg, former Mayor Greg Fischer and former Secretary of State John Y. Brown.

Many said Elliott offered them support and was always thinking of others ahead of himself.

Elliott was one of five Old National Bank employees who were killed on Monday morning in a mass shooting that injured eight other people.

A public vigil is also scheduled to honor the lives lost in the shooting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Muhammad Alli Center.

