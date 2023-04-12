Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant weather holds on until the weekend

It's all about the warmth(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This trend of nicer weather sticks around for a couple of days.

We can expect plenty of sunshine on both Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching highs in the 70s and 80s. So, get ready to enjoy some warm and pleasant weather during the midweek.

However, as we head into the weekend, things will begin to change. Rain is expected to move in on Friday. It shouldn’t be a washout and most will remain dry through the day. Temperatures will start to drop a little bit after peaking around 80 on Thursday. The weekend will likely be wet and cooler, with highs in the 60s by Sunday which puts us right around normal.

By Monday, temperatures will have dropped even further, with highs only reaching the 50s. So, be prepared for a chilly start to the new week.

Take care of each other!

