Kentucky highway deaths down for first time in years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Highway fatalities decreased in Kentucky for the first time in several years.

Data from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police shows there were 744 fatalities in 2022, which is a 7.6 % decrease from 2021.

We’re told 57% of those who died last year on the highway in Kentucky weren’t wearing a seatbelt, 33% involved speeding or aggressive drivers, 20% were distracted drivers and 15% involved alcohol.

While the numbers are trending down, officials say there is more work to be done.

“We always refer to crashes rather than car accidents. The reason being they’re preventable,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA of the Bluegrass. “So, please remember all of the good driving behaviors. Never drive impaired and distracted. Always buckle up. All of those messages before you get behind the wheel”

Governor Andy Beshear recently addressed the decrease in highway fatalities. He said in part, “to avoid losing more Kentuckians on our highways, we must remain vigilant.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, wearing a seat belt gives drivers the best chance of preventing injury or death if involved in a crash.

So far this year, there have been 169 roadway deaths. That’s down 13 compared to this time is 2022.

