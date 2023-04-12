Lexington to hold 2nd expungement clinic, job fair

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is helping people to get to a clean slate and new job.

They announced a second Expungement Clinic and Job Fair on Tuesday.

The event will be held on April 28 at Central Bank Center.

“Expungement is focused on those who have nonviolent felonies or misdemeanors on their criminal record,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “It provides many people a second chance.”

This is the second year for the Clean Slate Lexington Expungement Clinic and Job Fair.

The expungement portion of this year’s event will happen on April 28 at the Central Bank Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Gorton says there will be a lot of resources on hand for those who need help, and it will open up opportunities that were once closed to former criminals.

“The ability to vote, find a good job and continue their education or find housing,” said Mayor Gorton.

The City, Goodwill Industries and other area agencies will fund the event making legal aid free, allowing a smoother transition for the expungement process.

“Last year, we had doctors who wanted to get their record expunged, so when we think about expungement, we’re not just thinking about violent or drug crimes or substance abuse issues,” said Lexington Qquity Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown.

If you have a criminal offense hanging over your head, it could block you from getting that job you want.

“There are issues like DUIs that need to be expunged from people’s records so you could have a DUI and it could prohibit you from getting your CDL license,” said Brown.

“It also provides potential new employers with on-the-spot interviews for open positions with area employers,” said Mayor Gorton.

Brown says even if you are having trouble getting your record expunged, you can still come out to the job fair portion to see if you can get hired because all of the employers on site will be second chance jobs.

The city says last year, 329 people registered for expungement.

Legal Aid was able to start the expungement process for 230 Lexingtonians.

