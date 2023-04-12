Lexington to hold 2nd expungement clinic, job fair

The City of Lexington is helping people to get to a clean slate and new job.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is helping people to get to a clean slate and new job.

They announced a second Expungement Clinic and Job Fair on Tuesday.

The event will be held on April 28 at Central Bank Center.

“Expungement is focused on those who have nonviolent felonies or misdemeanors on their criminal record,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “It provides many people a second chance.”

This is the second year for the Clean Slate Lexington Expungement Clinic and Job Fair.

The expungement portion of this year’s event will happen on April 28 at the Central Bank Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mayor Gorton says there will be a lot of resources on hand for those who need help, and it will open up opportunities that were once closed to former criminals.

“The ability to vote, find a good job and continue their education or find housing,” said Mayor Gorton.

The City, Goodwill Industries and other area agencies will fund the event making legal aid free, allowing a smoother transition for the expungement process.

“Last year, we had doctors who wanted to get their record expunged, so when we think about expungement, we’re not just thinking about violent or drug crimes or substance abuse issues,” said Lexington Qquity Implementation Officer Tiffany Brown.

If you have a criminal offense hanging over your head, it could block you from getting that job you want.

“There are issues like DUIs that need to be expunged from people’s records so you could have a DUI and it could prohibit you from getting your CDL license,” said Brown.

“It also provides potential new employers with on-the-spot interviews for open positions with area employers,” said Mayor Gorton.

Brown says even if you are having trouble getting your record expunged, you can still come out to the job fair portion to see if you can get hired because all of the employers on site will be second chance jobs.

The city says last year, 329 people registered for expungement.

Legal Aid was able to start the expungement process for 230 Lexingtonians.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The crash happened just before 7 Monday morning on Georgetown Road, near Kearney Road.
One person dead, another seriously hurt after Lexington crash
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school
Devin Hall
‘Just stabbed him once’: Man charged in Powell Co. murder says he ‘just snapped’

Latest News

Lexington to hold 2nd expungement clinic, job fair
WATCH | Lexington to hold 2nd expungement clinic, job fair
Health professionals say one of the best things people can do is donate blood.
Health professionals emphasize importance of blood donation during emergencies
Health professionals emphasize importance of blood donation during emergencies
WATCH | Health professionals emphasize importance of blood donation during emergencies
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting