New proposal would place Lexington Sporting Club’s stadium outside city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Sporting Club is looking at another potential stadium site.

The club has explored several options in Lexington, but a new proposal would place them outside the county limits.

It seemed the Lexington Sporting Club had finally found a permanent place to play in January. However, a new Herald-Leader report reveals that club owner Bill Shively isn’t committing to building a stadium along Athens-Boonesboro Road.

He is now considering bringing it to the Brannon Crossing area of Jessamine County. Our news partners report Shively said it’s going to be difficult to build at the Athens-Boonesboro site.

The club has a multi-year partnership with Georgetown College to use Toyota Stadium for the time being, which just kicked off Saturday. Shively says the agreement allows them time to find a place for the stadium without rushing it.

The City of Nicholasville is now analyzing the new proposal, which includes the stadium, a hotel, a restaurant and retail complex, and housing.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s office sent WKYT a statement saying quote:

“The mayor continues to have good conversations with Bill Shively about the soccer team. She is very supportive of having a soccer stadium and youth sports soccer fields built in Fayette County and she has told him so.”

There will be an April 25 public hearing on the Lexington-based site to decide if that zone change is approved, but for now, the club is keeping its options open.

Shively added that he expects the club will make a firm commitment to a stadium site within the next six months.

