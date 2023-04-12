No joke: Man wins largest Lotto America jackpot of $40M on April Fools’ Day

Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.
Earl Lape, 61, chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.(Iowa Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) – A man in Iowa bought a jackpot-winning lottery ticket on April Fools’ Day and even had trouble believing his luck was real.

“I laughed. I thought it was April Fools,” Earl Lape said as he claimed his $40.03 million jackpot prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters. “I thought it was a joke.”

Lape, 61, said he finally started to believe the news when he took his winning ticket to the store and had it checked.

“I had already signed it, so I handed it to her,” Lape said. “She scanned it and then smiled and said, ‘You are the winner!’”

Lape chose to take home the lump-sum option of $21.8 million.

Before winning the jackpot, Lape was in the process of buying the home of his long-time girlfriend who died in August 2022. He said winning the lottery means he can pay for the house in addition to repairs and updates it needs.

“Her sons asked me if I really wanted to house now, and I said, ‘Yeah!’” Lape said.

Lape also plans to invest his winnings so the money could help his family for generations to come.

The retired mechanic said he also plans to donate to organizations that benefit children with medical issues.

“If it weren’t for our parents to show us the way, where would we be? That’s why I want to help kids,” Lape said. “A lot of parents don’t have money and a lot of insurance companies don’t cover it, but the kids still need treatment.”

According to lottery officials, the jackpot Lape won was a record for the Lotto America game. Lape said he likes to play Lotto America because it offers better odds of winning than the larger multi-state games.

The Lotto America jackpot had been growing since July 2021. Before this latest run, the game’s jackpot record was a $22.82 million prize won in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.

Lottery officials said Lotto America is known as Powerball’s smaller cousin. It costs $1 to play and has drawings Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

