‘No words can express our sorrow’: Family of Old National Bank shooter releases statement

Old National Bank
Old National Bank(WAVE)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Connor Sturgeon has released a statement following the mass shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.

Police said the 25-year-old went into the bank Monday morning and opened fire, killing five people and injuring several others. Officials confirmed he was employed by the bank, and had used a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle.

Sturgeon died at the scene. A total of nine patients were taken to the hospital, including three Louisville officers.

One of the officers, Nickolas Wilt, is still in critical condition as of Tuesday. The Sturgeon family released a statement on Tuesday, on behalf of their son.

”No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened.”

Louisville Mass Shooting Previous Stories
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Remembering Tommy Elliott who was killed in Old National Bank mass shooting
Tommy Elliot was one of five people killed in the Old National Bank mass shooting.
Donations collected for Old National Bank mass shooting victims
Memorial at Old National Bank
Downtown Louisville workers reflect on the chaos of Old National Bank mass shooting
Downtown workers reflect on Monday's mass shooting
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
Vigil planned in honor of Old National Bank mass shooting victims
Heart wreath laid by boarded up Old National Bank windows.
FBI seeking tips on downtown Louisville mass shooting
FBI Headquarters in Louisville, KY. (Source: WFIE)
5 patients discharged, 3 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
Hospital - Generic
Blood donations encouraged as downtown Louisville shooting victims remain in hospital
The American Red Cross is in West Point, giving out free meals and other assistance. (Source:...

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31
Videos were shared from two of the responding officers, Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory...
GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire

Latest News

Sean Smith - The College Project
Sean Smith - The College Project
Very warm temperatures will remain in the area
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
It's all about the warmth
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pleasant weather holds on until the weekend
Dozens joined a public forum in Lexington on Tuesday night to discuss guns and mental health.
Forum on guns and mental health held in Lexington