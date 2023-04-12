Sharp increase in sexually transmitted infections not surprising, LFCHD says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent report says the number of sexually transmitted infections went up by 7% in 2021 compared to 2020 numbers.

Officials with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department say the increase is no surprise.

“It is definitely something that has been burning behind the pandemic the whole entire time,” said Jane Varakin, infectious disease nurse at LFCHD. “You know, just such a need for people to get treated and tested and bring partners in.”

Varakin says limited access to regular check-ups during the COVID-19 pandemic is just one of many factors that play into the increase in STI cases. The high inflation that came after the pandemic is another.

“When you look at going in for screenings and to get checked, sometimes that can be very expensive if you don’t have insurance or if you lost your Medicaid,” said Varakin.

According to the CDC, more than 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis were reported in 2021.

“I’m not hopeful that it’s going to go down,” said Varakin. “It’s going to take a while.”

This includes congenital syphilis, which the CDC says was the cause of 220 stillbirths and infant deaths that in 2021 alone.

“If someone hasn’t received prenatal care typically, they are checked at delivery, but by then it’s too late to get the treatment in so that the baby will be okay,” said Varakin.

Varakin says it’s important that mothers are tested for syphilis in their first trimester and if they’re at a high risk for it that they’re tested for the remainder of their pregnancy. Varakin says if a mother does have it, the baby will be treated as needed.

“If there was transmission during the pregnancy sometimes the infant needs to stay for 10 full days to get IV penicillin treatment,” said Varakin.

STIs do affect everyone, but Varakin says people in the 18-24 age range are at a higher risk.

“It’s very common for young adults to acquire, especially chlamydia and gonorrhea. But you can have one in your 70s, 80s, or 90s as well. It just depends on your activity,” said Varakin.

Varakin says all STIs are preventable and she encourages people to come up with a regular testing plan that’s best fit for them.

