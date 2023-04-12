Victims of Eric C. Conn asked to request hearings by attorney

Conn was convicted of a $550 million social security scheme in 2018.
Conn was convicted of a $550 million social security scheme in 2018.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Victims of Eric C. Conn are getting notices this week as the process to get social security backpay moves forward.

Ned Pillersdorf, the attorney representing those who lost social security benefits because of Conn says anyone who is seeking backpay should send in a request for a hearing now.

He says if they win a hearing all the benefits will be reinstated.

It’s part of an agreement reached earlier this year between pillersdorf and the social security administration.

