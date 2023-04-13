Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve had one heck of a run of awesome spring weather, but all good things must come to an end. We have two systems set to impact our weather over the upcoming weekend with a quick-hitting blast of chill to follow.

Today’s weather features temps in the 75-80 degree range with some clouds increasing from the south. That’s where low pressure is finally starting to move out of the Gulf Coast states and could bring a shower or storm into Kentucky later tonight.

The threat for scattered showers and storms will be with us on Friday, especially across central and eastern Kentucky. That stuff works out of town by early Saturday.

This leads us into a warm and windy Saturday with temps once again in the 75-80 degree range. This is ahead of a strong cold front that works from west to east through early Sunday with colder air rushing in behind this.

Some of the storms along that front could be strong or severe, especially across western Kentucky. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has the best chance for Saturday severe storms.

Temps crash all day on Sunday and reach the 30s by Monday morning. Temps Monday may not get out of the 50s for some, but this shot of cold looks to be out of here by Tuesday and Wednesday as temps soar.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.