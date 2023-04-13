Experts emphasize importance of mental health following Louisville mass shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health is at the forefront for many following the downtown Louisville mass shooting.

Louisville is sending grief counselors to local houses of worship and making other resources available to those in need.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that it’s okay to ask for help. One resource he cited was 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline that connects people in need with a professional from the state.

We've been through a lot, Kentucky. If you need support during this time, Louisville is sending grief counselors to local houses of worship. If you are in crisis, please call or text 988.



Don't be afraid to ask for help. We love you and there is help available. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 12, 2023

Mental health professionals we spoke to say following a tragedy like this, it is important to process your grief.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the downtown Louisville shooting was the 146th mass shooting in the U.S. this year. Those statistics can be hard to grasp.

“It’s been a lot of numbness, a lot of anger and rage and numbness from people,” said Mental Health America of Kentucky (MHAKY) Executive Director Marcie Timmerman. “I think that is a completely reasonable response.”

Timmerman understands the stress and anxiety that can come from these situations. She says, sadly, it’s nothing new, just closer to home.

“There’s so many people who are grieving, for folks they knew directly or knows someone who knew them,” said Timmerman. “You’re only one or two people removed from these victims, it feels like, so being real about that and being honest about that. You can grieve people you didn’t know. I think people forget that.”

Whether someone was at the scene or not, mental health professionals say mass shootings can cause trauma, and there can be many different ways to process it.

“I think for each individual and particularly people who are affected negatively, and I would say we all are affected negatively by hearing about this, that we find what it is that is meaningful in your own life, that you do that contributes positively to your community, your family, and the people around you so that you see I’m actually making a difference,” said Jennifer Godbey, a licensed clinical social worker with the University of Kentucky Department of Psychiatry.

Timmerman says although they don’t have specific data yet for the calls put into 988, she says she’s seen an increase in calls after the mass shooting in Nashville and again after the most recent mass shooting in downtown Louisville.

Regardless of the number of calls put into 988, they want to assure people that the line is always open to call and they can help connect you with local resources quickly.

