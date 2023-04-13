Gov. Beshear ordered to pay $270,000 in attorney’s fees

The US 6th District Court ruled that three individuals who sued Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear must be paid over $270,000 in attorney's fees.
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States 6th Circuit Court ruled on Tuesday, April 12, that three individuals who sued Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for prohibiting mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, including church services, must be paid upwards of $270,000 in attorney’s fees.

The individuals who sued Beshear said that he violated their constitutional right to gather in worship.

Beshear argued that the congregants do not amount to prevailing parties, and the district court abused its discretion when it calculated the fee amount.

According to the brief, Theodore Roberts, Sally O’Boyle, and Randall Daniel celebrated Easter at a Kentucky church in April 2020. This was after Gov. Beshear placed a temporary order that banned mass gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19. Another order prohibited to travel in or out of Kentucky absent certain exceptions.

