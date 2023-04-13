Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso to return for sophomore season

The 6-foot-11 big man played sparingly during his freshman season, averaging just under seven minutes per game
Top 25 overall prospect in 2023 will reclassify and join Wildcats in 2022-23
Top 25 overall prospect in 2023 will reclassify and join Wildcats in 2022-23(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One week after putting his name into the transfer portal, Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso announced he’s returning to UK for another season.

The 6-foot-11 big man played sparingly during his freshman season, averaging just under seven minutes per game, but he could play a larger role next season for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
Deanna Eckert, Joshua Barrick, Thomas Elliott, Juliana Farmer and James Tutt.
What we know about the downtown Louisville mass shooting victims
A lightning strike caused the fire, according to authorities.
One person dies in house fire

Latest News

Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Chris Livingston declares for the NBA draft
The Lexington Sporting Club is looking at another potential stadium site.
New proposal would place Lexington Sporting Club’s stadium outside city
Morehead State's Colton Becker named D1 Baseball National Player of the Week
Morehead State’s Colton Becker named D1 Baseball National Player of the Week
Kentucky defeated Missouri on Saturday, 10-0, taking the series and giving head coach Nick...
Kentucky baseball game at Louisville postponed following Monday’s tragic events