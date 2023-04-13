Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso to return for sophomore season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One week after putting his name into the transfer portal, Kentucky’s Ugonna Onyenso announced he’s returning to UK for another season.

The 6-foot-11 big man played sparingly during his freshman season, averaging just under seven minutes per game, but he could play a larger role next season for the Wildcats.

