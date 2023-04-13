Lexington Public Library now officially fine-free

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is officially fine-free.

The library will no longer fine people for late, damaged, or lost library materials.

That announcement came Wednesday after a board meeting vote.

In addition, the library has forgiven all current outstanding fines.

The library says fines affect children and low-income households more than any other groups and that they expect more people to use library services as a result.

