Lexington Public Library now officially fine-free

The Lexington Public Library is officially fine-free.
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Public Library is officially fine-free.

The library will no longer fine people for late, damaged, or lost library materials.

That announcement came Wednesday after a board meeting vote.

In addition, the library has forgiven all current outstanding fines.

The library says fines affect children and low-income households more than any other groups and that they expect more people to use library services as a result.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

