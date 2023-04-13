Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months

Lexington's health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.
Lexington’s health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.(Lexington-Fayette County Health Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.

According to a statement from the health department, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted Saturday to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins:

During a special meeting April 8, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins as Commissioner of Health. We cannot comment further on a personnel matter. The Board of Health continues to provide its full support to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department staff as they continue fulfilling the agency’s mission of ‘helping Lexington be well.’”

Owens-Collins was appointed health commissioner on January 10 and began the role on January 17.

Before the appointment of Owens-Collins, the commissioner of health position had been vacant since Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation in July 2022.

