Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.

According to a statement from the health department, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted Saturday to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins:

During a special meeting April 8, the Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health voted to remove Dr. Sheila Owens-Collins as Commissioner of Health. We cannot comment further on a personnel matter. The Board of Health continues to provide its full support to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department staff as they continue fulfilling the agency’s mission of ‘helping Lexington be well.’”

Owens-Collins was appointed health commissioner on January 10 and began the role on January 17.

Before the appointment of Owens-Collins, the commissioner of health position had been vacant since Dr. Joel McCullough’s resignation in July 2022.

