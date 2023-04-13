Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say

Timothy Kemp
Timothy Kemp(Mount Sterling Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Montgomery County man is behind bars after police say he threatened people at the Mount Sterling Walmart.

Timothy Kemp was arrested Thursday morning.

According to police, Kemp was heard making disturbing comments while wandering around the Walmart saying that he was going to “pop people.”

Police detained Kemp and found two loaded handguns in a book bag.

He was arrested without incident and charged with disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.

Mapleton Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown during the incident.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Lexington’s health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.
Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released

Latest News

Mental health is at the forefront for many following the downtown Louisville mass shooting.
Experts emphasize importance of mental health following Louisville mass shooting
Car crash
Road closed following “serious crash” in Laurel County
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released
One person is dead after a crash on Midway Rd. in Versailles.
Police: One person dead in Woodford Co. crash