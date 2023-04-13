Nurse accused of killing patient enters guilty plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former nurse accused of killing a patient by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’ has entered a guilty plea in the case.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, as part of a plea agreement, Eyvette Hunter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter.

Hunter was facing a murder charge for the death of 97-year-old James Morris. Hunter was a nurse at Baptist Health Lexington at the time.

A report states she gave Morris a drug he wasn’t prescribed. According to a report, Hunter’s actions directly caused Morris’ death.

We’re told a sentence of five years is being recommended. As an additional condition of the plea agreement, Hunter must not practice in the health care field again.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

