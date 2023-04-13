Nurse accused of killing patient enters guilty plea

Eyvette Hunter, 52.
Eyvette Hunter, 52.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A now-former nurse accused of killing a patient by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’ has entered a guilty plea in the case.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, as part of a plea agreement, Eyvette Hunter pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree manslaughter.

Hunter was facing a murder charge for the death of 97-year-old James Morris. Hunter was a nurse at Baptist Health Lexington at the time.

A report states she gave Morris a drug he wasn’t prescribed. According to a report, Hunter’s actions directly caused Morris’ death.

We’re told a sentence of five years is being recommended. As an additional condition of the plea agreement, Hunter must not practice in the health care field again.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Lexington’s health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.
Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released

Latest News

Quantaveon Leavell
Police: Suspect in shooting of Lexington child arrested
Eastern Kentucky University held a student safety fair on Wednesday to show students how to...
Student safety fair held at EKU
Are you sneezing more? Will your eyes not stop watering? All signs it’s allergy season in...
Three tips to get through seasonal allergies
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released