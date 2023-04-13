Police make arrest in Laurel County burglary case

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 4-13-2023: Police in Laurel County have made an arrest in a burglary case from back in February.

On Wednesday, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy spotted the suspect, David Landry, 39, of East Bernstadt at a business off U.S. 25 near London.

The deputy called it in to dispatch who sent another deputy to check it out and he confirmed it was Landry who was the suspect from the earlier case.

He was taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

Original Story 2-28-2023:

Police are asking for your help to find a man they believe burglarized a Laurel County store.

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect broke into the Pit Stop Market west of London in the early morning hours of February 19th.

They did not release any other information other than the search for the suspect is ongoing.

If you have seen him, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600, message the Facebook page or submit a tip on their new app.

The photo of the suspect is in the Facebook post attached below.

