Police: One person dead in Woodford Co. crash

One person is dead after a crash on Midway Rd. in Versailles.
One person is dead after a crash on Midway Rd. in Versailles.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead following a crash in Woodford County.

According to Versailles police, one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Midway Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Police posted on Facebook that Midway Road (US 62) from Lanes View Subdivision to Old Frankfort Pike (aka Crossroads) will be closed as VPD’s Accident Reconstruction unit conducts an investigation.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Lexington’s health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.
Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released

Latest News

Mental health is at the forefront for many following the downtown Louisville mass shooting.
Experts emphasize importance of mental health following Louisville mass shooting
Car crash
Road closed following “serious crash” in Laurel County
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released
Timothy Kemp
Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say