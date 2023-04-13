Police: One person dead in Woodford Co. crash

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead following a crash in Woodford County.

According to Versailles police, one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Midway Road.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

Police posted on Facebook that Midway Road (US 62) from Lanes View Subdivision to Old Frankfort Pike (aka Crossroads) will be closed as VPD’s Accident Reconstruction unit conducts an investigation.

This story is developing.

