Police: Suspect in shooting of Lexington child arrested
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of shooting a Lexington child has been arrested.
Police arrested 25-year-old Quantaveon Leavell on Thursday afternoon.
Police say he shot a 10-year-old on East New Circle Road in February.
The child was in a home near the Cheetahs Strip Club. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the child was not the target of the shooting.
Leavell is facing a list of charges, including several counts of assault and wanton endangerment.
