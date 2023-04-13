Police: Suspect in shooting of Lexington child arrested

Quantaveon Leavell
Quantaveon Leavell(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man accused of shooting a Lexington child has been arrested.

Police arrested 25-year-old Quantaveon Leavell on Thursday afternoon.

Police say he shot a 10-year-old on East New Circle Road in February.

The child was in a home near the Cheetahs Strip Club. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the child was not the target of the shooting.

Leavell is facing a list of charges, including several counts of assault and wanton endangerment.

