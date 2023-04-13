Road reopened following Laurel Co. crash
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***
The road was reopened Thursday evening.
No other details were released.
***ORIGINAL STORY***
Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported a “serious crash” Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on Hal Rogers Parkway at KY-30 in London.
Officials confirmed the road would be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.
Drivers should find a different route.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.