Three tips to get through seasonal allergies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are you sneezing more? Will your eyes not stop watering? All signs it’s allergy season in Kentucky.

Like you, I enjoy warmer temperatures, but here’s the problem: those temperatures cause trees and flowers to bloom earlier than usual. That means the pollen is out earlier than usual. Add to that a wind that carries and mixes the pollen everywhere, and what you get is earlier than usual seasonal allergies.

“We’ve seen a lot of patients with an increase in drainage and congestion, itchy watery eyes, just a lot of allergy symptoms,” said Kristen Evans, an allergist nurse practitioner with Bluegrass Allergy Care.

But Evans has a few simple things you can do to survive seasonal allergies.

Get work done outdoors earlier in the day when pollen counts are lower. Shower as you go inside to wash the pollen off. Keep your windows shut.

Because of a warming earth, the growing season in central and eastern Kentucky is now longer. That means those pesky allergies are going to continue into the fall.

Since 1970, four extra days have been added to the growing season in Lexington, which means the allergy season has also been extended.

