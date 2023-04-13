Unlikely participant: Goose joins runners in half-marathon

Video shows a goose flapping its wings as it runs along the historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners. (Source: Jack Dolan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Gray News/TMX) – Half-marathon runners in Missouri were joined by an unlikely participant over the weekend.

A goose was spotted trotting alongside runners in the Rock the Parkway half-marathon in Kansas City on Saturday.

A video shared by Jack Dolan shows the goose flapping its wings as it runs along the city’s historic Ward Parkway with a crowd of marathoners.

At first, the goose seems to keep up, but then it tries to race ahead of them.

This year’s first-place finisher was Josh Baden, with a time of 1:10:22.4, organizers said.

The Rock the Parkway half-marathon benefited Children’s Mercy, a nonprofit pediatric hospital in Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Lexington’s health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.
Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months
KSP look for murder suspect
Knox Co. murder suspect arrested, victim’s name released

Latest News

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023....
Major Indiana plastics fire nearly out but residents worry
Protesters speak out against Florida's six-week abortion ban bill.
Florida GOP passes 6-week abortion ban, DeSantis supports
Quantaveon Leavell
Police: Suspect in shooting of Lexington child arrested